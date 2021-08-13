Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.75.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NDSN stock opened at $226.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $229.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,148,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $4,240,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nordson by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nordson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

