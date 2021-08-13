North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Acquired by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF comprises about 1.3% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned 1.60% of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,869,000.

NYSEARCA URNM traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,257. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $71.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94.

