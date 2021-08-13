Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NPI. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.38.

Shares of TSE:NPI traded up C$0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting C$40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,291. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.39. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$35.34 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. The firm has a market cap of C$9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$599.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.749585 EPS for the current year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

