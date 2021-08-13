Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at CSFB from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.38.

Get Northland Power alerts:

TSE:NPI traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$40.11. The company had a trading volume of 522,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.39. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$35.34 and a twelve month high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.749585 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.