Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Lowered to C$48.00 at National Bank Financial

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NPI. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CSFB decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.95.

Shares of NPI traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 997,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,596. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$35.34 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The company has a market cap of C$9.04 billion and a PE ratio of 33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.39.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$599.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.749585 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

