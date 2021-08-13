Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NPI. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.95.

NPI traded up C$0.36 on Friday, reaching C$40.05. 997,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,596. Northland Power has a one year low of C$35.34 and a one year high of C$51.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.749585 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

