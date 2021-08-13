Northland Securities Cuts VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Price Target to $6.00

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 201.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $102.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.73.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%. Analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

