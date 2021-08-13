Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Northrop Grumman worth $92,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Shares of NOC opened at $363.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.57. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

