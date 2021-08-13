Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.4% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 109,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,666,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 234.6% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.1% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $363.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,229. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $366.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.