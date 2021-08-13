Northwestern University Takes $45.13 Million Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Northwestern University purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,112,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,130,000. agilon health accounts for about 37.5% of Northwestern University’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northwestern University owned about 0.28% of agilon health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

agilon health stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.03. 292,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,959. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. Analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. agilon health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

