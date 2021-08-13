Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Issues Earnings Results

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novan had a negative return on equity of 1,050.18% and a negative net margin of 708.75%.
Shares of NASDAQ NOVN traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,552. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.05.
A number of research firms have commented on NOVN. Roth Capital began coverage on Novan in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Novan in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
Novan Company Profile
Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.
