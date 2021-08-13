Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Issues Earnings Results

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novan had a negative return on equity of 1,050.18% and a negative net margin of 708.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,552. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.05.

A number of research firms have commented on NOVN. Roth Capital began coverage on Novan in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Novan in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novan stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Novan worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

