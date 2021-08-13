Novo Nordisk A/S Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 24,919 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,201% compared to the typical volume of 1,083 call options.
Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.76. 758,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,291. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $103.21. The stock has a market cap of $241.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.01.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.