Novo Nordisk A/S Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 24,919 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,201% compared to the typical volume of 1,083 call options.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.76. 758,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,291. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $103.21. The stock has a market cap of $241.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.01.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

