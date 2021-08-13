Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NVZMY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novozymes A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.44. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.