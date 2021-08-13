Nsure.Network (NSURE) Trading Up 11.8% This Week

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Nsure.Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nsure.Network has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nsure.Network has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00056838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00014884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00885584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00104203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043822 BTC.

About Nsure.Network

Nsure.Network (CRYPTO:NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network . The official message board for Nsure.Network is medium.com/@nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official website is nsure.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

