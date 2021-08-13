NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NTDTY remained flat at $$16.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NTT DATA has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $16.73.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NTT DATA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

