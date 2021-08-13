NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NTDTY remained flat at $$16.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NTT DATA has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $16.73.
NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. NTT DATA had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NTT DATA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
NTT DATA Company Profile
NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.
