NuCypher (NU) Price Up 21.2% Over Last Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $196.36 million and $64.26 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.44 or 0.00898616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00115437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043964 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,256,114,095 coins and its circulating supply is 664,250,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

