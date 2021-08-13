NULS (NULS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.34 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $64.34 million and $122.61 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00047357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00140757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00155859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,774.85 or 1.00212179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.45 or 0.00858868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.