NuShares Price Down 36.8% Over Last 7 Days (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One NuShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $768,700.32 and $23.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NuShares has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00030194 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,163,364,948 coins and its circulating supply is 5,858,895,798 coins. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

