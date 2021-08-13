Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,536 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after buying an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $40,600,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 19.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,459,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $14,677,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 127.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 781,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after purchasing an additional 437,654 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 36,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,085. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.