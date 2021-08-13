NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NLBS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 30,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12. NutraLife BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of nutritional and dietary oral spray products. Its private label products include cannabidiol-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms and face creams and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer’s brand names.

