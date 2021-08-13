Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Issues Earnings Results

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE NUVB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. 659,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,184. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -40.78. Nuvation Bio has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $15.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuvation Bio stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

