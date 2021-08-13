Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Trading Up 5.3%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 13,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 735,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.33.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

