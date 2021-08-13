Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Down 89.4% in July

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUW remained flat at $$17.20 during midday trading on Friday. 7,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,732. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.