Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Alta Equipment Group worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at $434,423.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $79,789.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,989 shares in the company, valued at $595,397.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

ALTG opened at $13.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $440.14 million, a P/E ratio of -33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.01. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $268.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

