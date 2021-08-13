Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the July 15th total of 856,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JQC. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 619,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 69,968 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,562,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,314,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 474,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 944,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 53,822 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:JQC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,501. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $6.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

