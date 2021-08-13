Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 3,220.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $236,000.

NMCO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,906. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.58. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

