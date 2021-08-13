Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in July

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 53,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 14.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NIM remained flat at $$10.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,377. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.