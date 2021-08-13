NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will announce sales of $180.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.57 million and the highest is $187.00 million. NV5 Global reported sales of $169.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full year sales of $695.10 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $736.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVEE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $101.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.50. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,146,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $366,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,237 shares of company stock worth $6,069,986. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

