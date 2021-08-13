NXM (NXM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,419.00

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One NXM coin can now be purchased for about $126.46 or 0.00265501 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $810.78 million and $4,419.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.60 or 0.00891424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00106243 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001983 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,906,670 coins and its circulating supply is 6,411,297 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

