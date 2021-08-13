nYFI (N0031) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 37.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. nYFI has a market capitalization of $416,824.04 and approximately $18.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, nYFI has traded up 1,138.2% against the dollar. One nYFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00057007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.25 or 0.00901725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00115457 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001957 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

N0031 is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

