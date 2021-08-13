O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.07. O2Micro International shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 129,943 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $182.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in O2Micro International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O2Micro International Company Profile (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

