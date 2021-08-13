Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) & CM Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMLF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and CM Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMLF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and CM Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70% CM Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oak Street Health and CM Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 1 15 0 2.94 CM Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus price target of $68.69, suggesting a potential upside of 35.19%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oak Street Health and CM Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $882.77 million 13.86 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -92.38 CM Life Sciences N/A N/A -$39.91 million N/A N/A

CM Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of CM Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

CM Life Sciences Company Profile

CM Life Sciences, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

