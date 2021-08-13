Oasis Network Market Capitalization Achieves $141.16 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $141.16 million and approximately $13.19 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0941 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

