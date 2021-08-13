Obee Network Hits Market Cap of $8,657.69 (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Obee Network has a total market capitalization of $8,657.69 and $27.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obee Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Obee Network has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00145328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00153482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,416.41 or 1.00054996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.50 or 0.00869773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Obee Network Coin Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official website is obee.info

