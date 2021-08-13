Obee Network (OBEE) Price Up 9.2% This Week

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Obee Network has a total market cap of $8,676.44 and approximately $3.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Obee Network has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Obee Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00139765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00155528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,618.46 or 1.00184955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.52 or 0.00859490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Obee Network Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obee Network’s official website is obee.info . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork

Obee Network Coin Trading

