Observer Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.91 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Observer has traded 92.9% higher against the US dollar. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $18.42 million and $7.91 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.18 or 0.00887027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00105026 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.