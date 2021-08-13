Ocean Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 17.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,953,796.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

AMZN stock opened at $3,303.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,478.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

