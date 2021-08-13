Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Short Interest Up 743.8% in July

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 743.8% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CPWR stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 302,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,621. Ocean Thermal Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Ocean Thermal Energy

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It designs and develops ocean thermal energy conversion, and seawater and lake water air conditioning plants for commercial properties, utilities, and municipalities.

