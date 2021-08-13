OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OGC. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.51.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OGC traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.29. 291,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,488. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$237,000.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.