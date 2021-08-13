OceanEx Token Trading Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $180,600.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00140129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00150956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,487.44 or 0.99984697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.72 or 0.00861855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

