OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 126.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,329 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.08% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 61,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

OCFC stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.59.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Several research firms have commented on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

