OctoFi Price Tops $12.40 (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for about $12.40 or 0.00026005 BTC on popular exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $137,770.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.51 or 0.00890449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00104540 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001961 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

