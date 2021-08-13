Oddz (ODDZ) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00138770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00152717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,457.45 or 0.99894897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.36 or 0.00860882 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,127,142 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

