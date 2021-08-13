Offshift (XFT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $148,968.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and $148,968.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00003919 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,540.47 or 0.99900421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00031944 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00074319 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001003 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014601 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000193 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,700,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

