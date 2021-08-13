OG Fan Token (OG) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.01 Million

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. One OG Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $6.29 or 0.00013590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OG Fan Token alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00050872 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003716 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002724 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token (OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og . OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OG Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OG Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.