Oikos (OKS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Million

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $50,020.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oikos has traded up 56.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00046657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00138674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00153093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,383.59 or 0.99923431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.52 or 0.00856381 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 184,874,751 coins and its circulating supply is 173,733,516 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

