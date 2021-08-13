Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.43). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OLMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $105,672.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $156,059.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,258.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,516. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

