Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OLMA stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.36.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kinney Horn sold 57,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $1,394,976.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,639 shares of company stock worth $2,228,516 in the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.