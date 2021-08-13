Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,386 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,036% compared to the typical daily volume of 210 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $7,153,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,020 shares in the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $10,446,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

