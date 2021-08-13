Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider Sells $411,562.00 in Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ZEUS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,133. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Olympic Steel by 731.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 291,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 256,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 73,678 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $1,111,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

